Mexican slang 101: Chingar

Se chingó un chingo de chongos.

It’s the most Mexican of curse words, and a phrasal verb whose meanings span the cultural spectrum. You may not like it, but you’d better make sure you understand it.

The author of The Mexican Slang Dictionary, Alasdair Baverstock, shows you how best to employ this nation’s favorite rude word. We have translated the spirit of each phrase here, but please be aware that the word “chingar” has much stronger connotations, so be careful when and where you use it!

A Chingar a su Madre – expression Aggressive expression indicating that something has reached its conclusion, and that participants and onlookers should depart.

e.g. Y con eso terminamos, y a chingar a su madre.

It’s finished, please leave.

Chinga! – exclam

Darn! Wow!

En Chinga – adj

Hurried, or under pressure. Busy.

Chinga su Madre! – exclam ‘To hell with it!’ Used in the context of taking a quick decision.

e.g. La luz esta en roja, pero Chinga su Madre! Me la como.

The traffic light is red but Fuck it! I’m running the light.

Chingada Madre! – exclam Expressing frustration or annoyance. Best translated as ‘Ah damn it’!

Chingadera – noun Something without value or importance.

Chingarle – verb To put effort into something.

Chíngatelo – imperative

Finish whatever you are doing quickly, most commonly used with a beer. Instructing an individual to steal something.

Chingarse – verb

To steal, shoplift or ‘nick’ something.

e.g. Se estan chingando la lana.

They are stealing the money.

To eat something quickly.

e.g. Se chingó ese bistec.

They scoffed that steak down.

Se chingó – expression It failed, or it is ruined.

Chingón –

adiVery common expression meaning that something is excellent, or of top quality.

e.g. Ese diccionionario esta chingón!

This dictionary is great!

nounAn impressive or powerful individual; the best in their own field.

e.g. El es un chingón

He’s the best.

Chingonería – noun Something of superb quality.

e.g. Que chingonería güey!

What a great thing dude!

Hecho la Chingada – expression Moving at a very fast pace, most commonly referring to irresponsible motorists.

No me chingues – expression Don’t nag or bother me.

Me lleva la Chingada – exclam Expressing surprise, furstration or anger. In this expression, the chingada can also be substituted for other nouns: la fregada, la tiznada, la trampa, la trompada and also commonly, la verga.

Un Chingo – expression A lot, many or much. Can be used in reference to actions, as well as both countable and uncountable nouns.

e.g. Ella tiene un chingo de coches.

She has a lot of cars.

e.g. El tiene un chingo de dinero.

He has a lot of money.

e.g. Duele un chingo.

It hurts a lot.

Una Chinga – noun

A task which takes a great deal of effort. A physical beating.

