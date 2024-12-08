Sunday, December 8, 2024
MND Perspectives: Rediscovering childlike wonder in Mexico

a happy child
Moving to Mexico sparks a sense of childlike awe at how great life can be. Tamanna Bembenek shares her perspectives on what making the move did for her. (Mi Pham/Unsplash)

Mexico News Daily co-owner Tamanna Bembenek shares how a podcast invitation inspired her to reflect on her journey from a professional career to rediscovering childhood creativity in Mexico. The latest edition of our subscriber-exclusive podcast looks at how a move south of the border led to bigger changes than she could ever have expected.

Having been inspired by stories of inspiring female heroes, and the sense of limitless potential she felt as a child, Tamanna has been in search of recapturing that feeling of joy.

Embracing vibrant colors, nature and simple joys like painting and storytelling have all helped, as has limiting media consumption and focusing on curiosity, imagination, and resilience. Her journey highlights the transformative power of reconnecting with one’s inner child to dream and create anew.

What are her ten rules for life and what does Tamanna think about how you can recapture that same sense of optimism? The MND Perspectives podcast has the answers to all this and much more, as we take a look at how she rediscovered her sense of childlike wonder thanks to living in Mexico.

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from Mexico News Daily articles by Tamanna Bembenek. Edited by Kate Bohné. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett. 

