Monday, December 16, 2024
HomeMexico Living
Mexico LivingPodcasts

MND Perspectives: What I learned moving to Mexico

MND Podcasts
By MND Podcasts
0
Tamanna Bembenek moving to Mexico podcast.
The podcast crew discuss the valuable lessons that Mexico News Daily co-owner Tamanna Bembenek learned about herself after moving to Mexico. (Tamanna Bembenek/LinkedIn)

When she gave up a high-flying corporate career in the United States to move to Mexico, Tamanna Bembenek learned a lot more about herself than she ever thought she would.

Here, our subscriber-exclusive podcast discusses Tamanna’s three biggest realizations and the joy she has discovered living in the country. She dives into key realizations about self-care as an act of self-love, redefining “diet” to include everything we consume — from media to relationships — and how Mexico’s vibrant culture taught her to find joy in everyday moments. Join us as Tamanna discusses finding energy, inspiration, and balance while navigating challenges and building a life full of purpose and connection.

MND Perspectives: What I learned moving to Mexico

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from a Mexico News Daily article by Tamanna Bembenek. Edited by Kate Bohné. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett. 

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A red box full of Mexican pesos, representing thee holiday aguinaldo bonus

‘Tis the season of aguinaldo: What to know about the annual holiday bonus

MND Staff - 3
Come December, most Mexicans look forward to receiving one gift in particular: the Jolly Old Aguinaldo.
Tikkun Eco Center are solving the San Miguel water shortage

Restoring water to San Miguel de Allende, one reservoir at a time

Sandra Gancz Kahan - 4
As the best small city in the world faces down catastrophic water shortages, one group has banded together to make a difference.
People socializing

Here’s how to get Mexicans to hang out with you

Sarah DeVries - 0
Need some local friends? Here's how to find them.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC