When she gave up a high-flying corporate career in the United States to move to Mexico, Tamanna Bembenek learned a lot more about herself than she ever thought she would.

Here, our subscriber-exclusive podcast discusses Tamanna’s three biggest realizations and the joy she has discovered living in the country. She dives into key realizations about self-care as an act of self-love, redefining “diet” to include everything we consume — from media to relationships — and how Mexico’s vibrant culture taught her to find joy in everyday moments. Join us as Tamanna discusses finding energy, inspiration, and balance while navigating challenges and building a life full of purpose and connection.

MND Perspectives: What I learned moving to Mexico

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from a Mexico News Daily article by Tamanna Bembenek. Edited by Kate Bohné. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett.