The Spanish you need to keep your health routine in Mexico

In a world that’s constantly on the move, maintaining a daily routine can be a challenge, especially when it comes to Mexico during the holiday season. For many of us, routines serve as pillars of stability, providing a sense of normalcy amid the chaos of travel. However, resisting the festive dishes prepared by your grandmother, mother, or someone who cares about you can be challenging. At the same time, we all work throughout the year to maintain our health and appearance, and it’s stressful to feel that we jeopardize everything during the holiday season.

So, I’ll share my approach if you’d like some tips on managing your routine without feeling guilty and completely avoiding the delicious dishes.

I’ve been starting my mornings for a while now with a routine that has contributed to my well-being. I start my days with a glass of celery juice, a habit I’ve incorporated into my life in recent years. It aids digestion, reduces inflammation and detoxifies the body —always handy after having too many tamales.

An easier alternative is green juice, which you can get at any establishment in Mexico that serves breakfast. Or a glass of water with lemon juice, which t serves as a hydrating and alkalizing elixir, jumpstarting the metabolism and boosting immune function. Follow this mix with a meditation and stretching session, setting a positive tone for the day ahead while calming your nerves after listening to your uncle’s story for the tenth time. Doing this is feasible in Mexico or wherever you may be.

Each component of this routine contributes to overall happiness and well-being. However, the challenge arises when the familiarity of home is traded for the excitement of holiday travel. During Christmas – especially in Mexico, between posadas, tamales, buñuelos, piñatas, ponche and all the goodies that define the season – it’s not as easy to stick to your established routine. The holidays become a delicate balance between savoring the joy of festive gatherings and staying true to the rituals that fuel your body.

The secret lies in adapting. While it may be impractical to replicate the exact routine on the road, incorporating elements of it can be a realistic compromise. Next time you go get breakfast get a green juice (¿me puede traer un jugo verde?, por favor… ¿qué lleva?, disculpe). While grabbing some lunch or dinner with friends or family during your travels, instead of getting a super sweet lemonade, try asking for a glass of water and a lime on the side (¿me puede traer un vaso de agua con un limón aparte, por favor?) and drink it before you put any food in your stomach. On the other hand, if it’s hard to get some alone time, embrace the local surroundings for meditation and stretching, turning it into an outdoor adventure or a quiet moment by taking it all in.

The holidays are a time of celebration and connection; stressing over a disrupted routine can overshadow the joy of the season. Find a balance that works for you, allowing flexibility while still prioritizing your well-being. After all, the essence of the holiday spirit is the gift of presence – being fully engaged in the moment, whether with loved ones or savoring your mom’s homemade dishes.

Paulina Gerez is a translator-interpreter, content creator, and founder of Crack The Code, a series of online courses focused on languages. Through her social media, she helps people see learning a language from another perspective through her fun experiences. Instagram: paulinagerezm / Tiktok: paugerez3 / YT: paulina gerez