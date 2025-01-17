These five Mexico City neighborhoods sound the same – how are they different?

Tacubaya? Tacuba? Tabacalera? What’s the difference, and why are there so many CDMX neighborhoods starting with T? In a city where, at times, everything sounds the same, wouldn’t it be nice to have a go-to guide? Something to ensure that you don’t end up lost in Tacubaya looking for your new Bumble date, when where you’re really supposed to be is 30 minutes away (on a good day) in Tacuba? Or worse…Tlalpan!

Well aren’t you in luck.

Below is a quick run down of the most popular zones in CDMX starting with T and some fun facts to make sense of them all.

Tacubaya

Located in the western part of Mexico City, in the Miguel Hidalgo borough, this picturesque corner of the Mexican capital is a cocktail of history, flavor, and culture. Once an independent city, Tacubaya was swallowed by CDMX’s urban sprawl in the early 20th century.

In 1838, a handful of officers from General Antonio López de Santa Anna’s army decided to throw a party at a local French restaurant in Tacubaya. Revelers overindulged, resulting in 60,000 pesos worth of damage to the establishment. To add insult to injury, the soldiers committed an act of the utmost offence — they devoured nearly all the restaurant’s pastries. The owner was furious. He demanded compensation from the Mexican government, who refused him. He turned to the French ambassador, who initially ignored him. He didn’t give up, however, and gathered local support. After five years of mounting pressure, the ambassador fled to France, soon returning to the shores of Veracruz with ships full of armed soldiers to collect the pending bill. When Mexico still refused to pay their dues, the British stepped in, and the pastry war ended with Mexico handing over a wildly inflated 600,000 pesos.

Today, Tacubaya is a working-class neighborhood surrounded by San Pedro de los Pinos, Escandón, San Miguel Chapultepec, and Observatorio.

Things to see:

Chapel of San Juan Bautista

Casa de la Bola Museum

Cartagena Market

Ermita Building

How I remember it: Tacu-buy a bunch of pastries.

Tlalpan

The southern borough of Tlalpan is one of Mexico City’s biggest. Within its verdant oasis are more than 200 neighborhoods very diverse in personality. Once an independent settlement known as San Agustín de las Cuevas, Tlalpan was absorbed into the growing capital in the early 20th century, much like its northern counterpart, Tacubaya.

Its history stretches back to pre-Columbian times, with its name derived from Nahuatl, meaning “place on solid ground.” The Cuicuilco Pyramid, one of the oldest and most significant ancient structures in Mesoamerica, was partially excavated here in the 1920s after being buried with the eruption of Xitle volcano 1,700 years ago. In fact, much of Tlalpan’s history remains locked under the Pedregal lava fields to this day.

Today, Tlalpan is inhabited by a majority of low-medium and low-income families with smatterings of wealthy enclaves throughout. Locals come here for Six Flags, visitors for the picturesque Centro de Tlalpan and nature lovers for Tlalpan Forest or Fuentes Brotantes National Park.

Things to see:

Tlalpan History Museum

Parish of San Agustín de las Cuevas

Cuicuilco Archaeological Zone

Fuentes Brotantes National Park

La Paz Market

How I remember it: Tlalpan has a P for pyramid.

Tlatelolco

Tlatelolco is a neighborhood in northern Mexico City, bordering Tepito and La Guerrero. It’s dominated by the Plaza de las Tres Culturas archaeological site, where Mexico’s first tianguis once stood.

Founded by a dissident group of Mexica in 1337, Tlatelolco would eventually be conquered by Tenochtitlan in 1473, ending its independence. Nearly 500 years later, a violent clash between the military and student protesters left countless dead in the infamous Tlatelolco massacre. It was also here that the 1985 earthquake caused the devastating collapse of residential highrises, designed by Mexican architect Mario Pani.

Today, Tlatelolco is home to a diverse population, with about 55,000 residents living in the massive Conjunto Urbano Nonoalco Tlatelolco housing complex. Many are working-class families and senior citizens.

Things to see:

Plaza de las Tres Culturas

Tlatelolco Archaeological Site

Conjunto Urbano Nonoalco Tlatelolco

Santiago Tlatelolco Church

Memorial to the 1968 Student Movement

How I remember it: Tlatelol-culturas

Tabacalera

Tabacalera is a neighborhood located in central Mexico City, west of the historic center. It’s bordered by Juárez, San Rafael, and Buenavista. The area is recognizable for its towering centerpiece: the Monument to the Revolution.

Interestingly enough, its most famous event has little to do with Mexican history. July 1955, Fidel Castro and Che Guevara convened in an apartment at 49 José de Emparán Street, a clandestine meeting marking a pivotal moment in Latin American history. This meeting sparked a collaboration that led to the Cuban Revolution.

Today, Tabacalera is experiencing a revival. While some long-time residents remain, the area is attracting young professionals and creatives drawn to its central location and affordable housing.

Things to see:



Monument to the Revolution

Frontón México

National Museum of San Carlos

El Moro Building (Lotería Nacional)

How I remember it: Tabacale-revolución

Tacuba

Tacuba is both a historic neighborhood and the oldest street in the Americas. The neighborhood is located in northwestern Mexico City, part of the Miguel Hidalgo borough, bordering San Rafael and Azcapotzalco.

The zone is one of five original settlements of Miguel Hidalgo, making it one of the oldest and longest inhabited areas of Mexico City. The northern area was known as Tlacopan, while the south was intertwined with the ancient city of Tacubaya. Additionally, Tacuba is famous as the site of the “Noche Triste”, where Hernán Cortés cried under a tree after a brutal defeat by the Mexica in 1520. The tree stump still survives.

Today, Tacuba is a working-class neighborhood clinging to its classic charm amongst a barrage of urban challenges. It’s connected to the historic center by Calzada México-Tacuba.

Things to see

San Gabriel Arcángel Church

Mercado Tacuba

Juárez Garden

Metro Tacuba station

How I remember it: Tacu-bawling his eyes out

Bethany Platanella is a travel planner and lifestyle writer based in Mexico City. She lives for the dopamine hit that comes directly after booking a plane ticket, exploring local markets, practicing yoga and munching on fresh tortillas. Sign up to receive her Sunday Love Letters to your inbox, peruse her blog or follow her on Instagram.