University of Oregon student showcase: The cobbler of Querétaro

This article was written by Ellie Johnson, a journalism student at the University of Oregon program, as part of a study abroad program in Querétaro, Mexico. Our CEO recently met with the students and the MND editorial team reviewed and selected the top articles to publish.

Strolling along Calle 5 de Mayo in the Centro Historico of Querétaro, one will eventually come across Renovadora de Calzado Don Santiago. Inside the hole-in-the-wall shoe repair shop, the shelves are cluttered with shoes piled on top of each other, creating a chaotic yet organized display. To the left of the countertop lies the shop’s most striking item: an ancient shoe stretcher machine that looks like it could have been brought over by Emperor Maximillian in the 1800s.

Renovadora de Calzado Don Santiago had many loyal clients who would come when their soles needed to be restored or when they needed a good polishing. Santiago passed away nearly a year ago, but his colleagues continue to keep the store alive. Today, Daniel Caesar is working hard to keep Santiago’s legacy thriving.

Caesar arrived at the storefront when he was 17 years old. He had previous experience working with shoes, but his craft improved once he started working with Santiago. He spent many years training under Santiago before becoming proficient. He spends most of his days in the storefront replacing worn-out soles, repairing stitching and conditioning leather.

The population of Querétaro has been growing steadily each year since 2020. The city’s urban development and loyal customers have left the shoe repair shop with too many clients. At any given time, three workers spend most of their day inside the stuffy workshop, working hard to meet their clients’ needs. “In the past, there were not so many people. There were not so many cars. We have too many clients,” Caesar said.

Nonetheless, Caesar is committed to the craft of shoe repair in the name of Don Santiago. Since Santiago passed away, many clients stop by just to chat about Santiago and the impact he had on the community. Continuing Santiago’s legacy makes the hard work worth it to Caesar. “The job isn’t easy. No job is easy. But the clients value the work and they are satisfied,” Caesar said.

It appears that shoe repair shops are far more common in Mexico than in the United States. In Querétaro, there are nearly 50 shoe repair shops. Today, the university town of Eugene, Oregon, has only three shoe repair shops. Mike Summers, the manager of Jim the Shoe Doctor in Eugene, says that nearly 40 years ago, there were over 25 shoe repair shops. The prevalence of shoe repair shops in Mexico demonstrates the value placed on sustaining products. In contrast, there are fewer and fewer in American cities. The only way crucial small businesses, such as shoe repair shops, can survive is if people realize the importance of repair over replacement.

Renovadora de Calzado Don Santiago, located in the heart of Calle 5 de Mayo, is a quintessential part of the Querétaro community. It has served as more than a shoe repair shop for the last 45 years: it has served as a gathering place for the community, where people stop to chat about their day. It’s a place where important connections are made and essential services are provided. Despite the struggles of running a small business, Caesar hopes to keep the store alive for many years to come. “That’s the idea,” he explains.

Ellie Johnson is a student at the University of Oregon.