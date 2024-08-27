What’s a güey, güey? The story behind Mexico’s favorite term of endearment

“Sí güey, sí güey, sí güey, sí güey.” The phrase runs laps around in my head as I respond in the affirmative to a friend’s text, asking me to join her this evening for our favorite pilates class. At this point, I simply can’t help myself. It’s José Ramones’ fault.

If you’re lucky enough to be exposed to notable Mexican Instagram comedians like Esteban Said and the aforementioned José, you’ve likely heard the word “güey.” Actually, if you’ve walked down a street, any street, in Mexico, you’ve heard the term repeated to a shocking degree. In fact, one sentence can easily be laden with not one, but up to six güeys. It flies from the mouths of children, businessmen and girlfriends brunching on huevos rancheros at a fancy restaurant in Polanco with such ease, one might concur that the speaker isn’t even aware that he or she is saying it.

Know what I mean, güey?

Which raises the obvious question: what exactly does the word güey mean? Where does it come from? And why can’t Mexicans seem to stop saying it?

What does güey mean?

In short, güey can be not-too-loosely translated to any of the following, and their respective cultural variants:

Dude

Mate

Bro

Homie

Pal

While some of these words might seem gender-specific, they’re actually not: go to Miami and you’ll find that the daintiest of viejas is subject to the moniker “bro.” “Güey” is the same: it applies to any gender and any age.

When can I use the word güey?

Whenever, wherever and with anyone with whom you have a friendly relationship. Feel free to stuff as many as you can into a conversation, like one might overkill cookie dough with heaps of chocolate chips. Though realistically, it would be respectful to wait until you’ve established a casual friendship with a boss or an in-law before using it.

Where did the word güey come from?

Here’s where things get interesting. Similar to the word chilango, güey started out as an insult. The noun from which it’s derived “buey” means ox, and like the English expression “dumb as an ox,” calling someone “buey” conveyed a similar sentiment. If you were a slow, foolish or dull person, you’d likely get quite familiar with the term. And since oxen have long been considered submissive and lacking in masculinity, it worked like a charm if, say, your male lover did something unforgivable and you really wanted to shatter his confidence and cut to the depths of his soul.

That was all pre-20th century, though. Studies by Jean Meyer and Luis H. Pérez show that language shifted significantly during the Mexican Revolution. In the struggle for workers’ rights, migration from rural to urban areas — Mexico City in particular — increased dramatically. New and established city dwellers now intermingled in ways they hadn’t before — peasants, workers, military leaders and intellectuals alike found themselves face to face and blending their regional dialects. Indigenous groups were active participants in the movement and introduced their own words and expressions from Nahuatl, Yucatec Maya and Zapotec into the language.

This infusion sparked a shift in speech patterns from which “güey” could not escape. The “b” softened into a “g.” With the change of letter also came a change in meaning, and the expression lost its sharp edge in favor of a more colloquial and friendly one.

Phrases such as “¡Oye, güey!” saddled their way into Mexican vernacular, and güey’s utility as a descriptor for a person whose name was unknown became apparent. “¿De quién hablas? ¿Ese güey de la gorra roja?”: “Who are you talking about? That guy in the red cap?”

The Revolution is credited to giving rise to other informal Mexicanisms like chido (cool) and órale (expressing approval).

How do I use it?

The versatility of güey is akin to that of the vulgar verb chingar: it fits anywhere. To get started, read and memorize the following phrases:

¿Qué onda, güey?: What’s up, dude?

Eres bien chido, güey: You’re awesome, man.

No manches, güey: No way, dude.

Cálmate, güey: Calm down, dude.

¡Güey, tienes que verlo!: Dude, you have to see it!

¿Neta, güey?: Really, dude?

¡Güey, qué padre!: Dude, how cool!

Vamos, güey: Let’s go, man.

Eres un pendejo, güey: You’re an idiot, dude. This can be insulting if you don’t know the person and you’re not laughing as you say it. When using “pendejo,” proceed with caution.

¡Güey, no te creo!: Dude, I don’t believe you!

¿Estás bien, güey?: You good, man? Be careful with how you say this one: if you say it as an affirmation and stress “güey,” you’ll be calling the other person an idiot.

Where can I hear it in pop culture?

Sofia Reyes - 1, 2, 3 (Lyrics) ft. Jason Derulo, De La Ghetto

Watch this video on YouTube

Everywhere. Singers incorporate it into song lyrics, like like Sofía Reyes does in her hit single “1, 2, 3,” where she sings sings:

“Güey, no sé qué hacer, tú me tienes loca, loca, loca”: Dude, I don’t know what to do, you’re driving me crazy, crazy, crazy.

Gael García Bernal is also known for sprinkling the term into his TV interviews and film characters — you’ll hear it with fervor in “Y Tu Mamá También” and “Amores Perros.”

What other words can you use instead of güey?

“Carnal,” “compa,” “hermano/a” and “vato” are but a handful of amicable alternatives to our new favorite word.

Bethany Platanella is a travel planner and lifestyle writer based in Mexico City. She lives for the dopamine hit that comes directly after booking a plane ticket, exploring local markets, practicing yoga and munching on fresh tortillas. Sign up to receive her Sunday Love Letters to your inbox, peruse her blog or follow her on Instagram.