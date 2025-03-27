What’s new in Baja California Sur?

Baja California Sur (BCS), one of the last two territories admitted as a state in 1974, has seen extraordinary growth over the past decade, with its population surging by over 25% between 2010 and 2022. Much of this growth has been due to the boom in Los Cabos. This new MND Local news feature will look at newsworthy items related to population growth and tourism — which contributes a staggering 40% to the BCS economy — not only in Los Cabos but in La Paz, Loreto and other areas of the state.

Los Cabos is trying to solve its traffic problems

One of the most noticeable side effects of Los Cabos’ remarkable growth — the population has grown from 40,000 to 350,000 since 1990 — is its consistently congested traffic. This shouldn’t be surprising, considering streets were laid out when the municipality had far fewer residents than it does now.

Local officials are working to address the issue, and some traffic-alleviating measures are in the pipeline. One of these, an overpass at the FONATUR Glorieta in San José del Cabo, has been greenlit by the Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation Ministry (SICT) , with work on it set to last 10 to 12 months once construction begins in May or June of this year.

This roundabout, notably, sees more traffic than any other intersection in Los Cabos, with an estimated 60,000 vehicles daily. An overpass should help in the long run, although it’s unknown what up to a year of work will do to traffic in the interim or what alternate routes will be used during construction.

An overpass isn’t the only solution to traffic woes that could be in the offing. A new roundabout has been proposed at the Salomón de la Cruz intersection in the El Tezal neighborhood, just outside Cabo San Lucas, which is experiencing high traffic, particularly during rush hour. However, more studies are planned before this project moves forward.

Whale shark tours suspended in La Paz

Swimming with whale sharks tours have been suspended in La Paz, which, along with the Yucatán Peninsula, is one of only two areas in Mexico where such interactions with these enormous fish is possible.

The activity was suspended on Jan. 27 due to the presence of too few whale sharks, less than a dozen, in the refuge area off the tip of the El Mogote peninsula, where they migrate each year to feed and breed. Considering there were 44 reported whale sharks in the area only a month before the closure, authorities are mystified by the low numbers and suspect it may be related to changing ecosystem dynamics or migratory patterns. Whale shark season in La Paz typically runs from October to May.

The suspension, which has continued into March, has obvious tourism impacts, but the whale sharks’ health and continued well-being within their habitat are being prioritized. Although there are between 130,000 and 200,000 whale sharks worldwide, their numbers have been declining and the species is considered endangered, per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

This is not the first time the swimming with whale shark tours have been shuttered in La Paz, as a similar moratorium was declared as recently as February 2023.

Loreto deeply in debt

Considering the booming economy in much of BCS, it’s rather startling to find out the municipality of Loreto is 180 million pesos in debt, as was recently reported by Tribuna de México. The Loreto city council and Oomsapas, the municipal agency in charge of the water supply, are responsible for the arrears. The municipality’s debt has been rising in recent years, reaching as high as 358 million pesos (US $17.6 million) in 2024, and Mayor of Loreto Paz del Alma Ochoa Amador has been working with state and federal authorities to try to find solutions to pay off the debt while still honoring its obligations to workers.

Loreto, of course, was the first capital of the Spanish province of Las Californias. Along with Los Cabos, it was identified by Fonatur, Mexico’s tourism development agency, as one of the nation’s “Integrally Planned Tourist Centers” (CIPs) back in 1976.

But despite its long history and amazing attractions — from blue whale season to its offshore islands, TPC Danzante Bay golf course and historic nearby cave paintings — it has never generated tourism development near the level of Los Cabos. The latter now receives about four million visitors annually, whereas Loreto has never welcomed more than 200,000, drawing 185,711 visitors in 2023 per state government figures. However, there is no reported indication that tourism numbers have anything to do with the municipality’s problematic finances.

An unusual whale watching season across BCS

Whale watching is big business in Baja California Sur, and it’s in the interests of everyone in the regional tourism industry that whale populations remain healthy. It is encouraging, then, that gray whales, important seasonal visitors to many locales in BCS have rebounded, with their numbers growing significantly in recent years. This fact has translated into some stunning sights, including the spotting of 50 gray whales enjoying themselves in Cabo Pulmo in February of this year.

However, there are some concerning numbers, too: not necessarily the 40 whale deaths this season in BCS, since this is considered normal relative to their population and the numbers logged in previous years. What’s at the very least unusual is the number of young adult whales that are dying and the low calving rates being noted.

The reason for both likely has to do with climate change. Gray whales typically feed in the Arctic before heading to BCS during wintertime to breed. Malnutrition due to ecosystem changes and prey availability during their feeding in Arctic or Sub-Arctic latitudes led to an upsurge in “unusual mortality events” reported between 2019 and 2023. Despite better overall population numbers, this issue appears to be persisting.

“Skinny whales are seen, not like other years, but there is still not enough food in the areas where they eat and that could affect their fertility,” points out Autonomous University of Baja California Sur (UABCS) researcher Jorge Urbán Ramírez, per Sudcaliforniano.

Chris Sands is the Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best, writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook and a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily. His specialty is travel-related content and lifestyle features focused on food, wine and golf.