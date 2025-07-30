What’s on in the Riviera Maya in August?

This August on the Yucatán Peninsula, there’s swim races, a honey celebration, pirate scavenger hunts and the chance to get trapped in a bubble. And that’s just to start!

Cancún is hosting Mexico’s second largest Guelaguetza festival while Isla Mujeres is having a monthlong birthday party. So make the most of the last days of summer, and get out and about for these events in the Riviera Maya and Yucatán!

Come cheer me on — yes, that’s right, I’m entered in Oceanman! This 10-kilometer open-swimming race is a fun activity that fills up fast with swimmers arriving on Cozumel from all over the world. Offering great beaches, awesome food at the beach club and, of course, the exciting atmosphere of an Oceanman event. All with gorgeous Caribbean views!

Dates: Aug. 1–3

Location: Playa Palancar Beach Club, Cozumel

Cost: free to attend, entries now closed

I would be heading to Cancún for this festival if I weren’t going to be in Cozumel swimming in Oceanman. The Guelaguetza, one of Mexico’s most iconic cultural celebrations, will be celebrated in Cancún in August.

With its vibrant offerings of Oaxacan folklore, music, dance and cuisine, this is an opportunity to feel like you’re visiting Oaxaca, with over 80 artists. Pooches are welcome too. In fact, they encourage you to dress your dog in honor of Oaxaca’s famous Guelaguetza dancing dog, Mazapán! Fun for the whole family.

Dates: August 1–3

Location: Parque de las Palapas. See here for more details about events.

Cost: Free

Feliz Cumpleaños Isla Mujeres! Celebrate its 175th birthday this August with a monthlong lineup of activities — everything from art, dancing and lucha libre to gastronomy and concerts. And, naturally, plenty of processions. There’s something going on all the time during the first two weeks of August.

But August 17 is the focal point, when Isla Mujeres officially honors its birthday with ceremonies and concerts. There is also the big Descent of the Virgin procession on August 5.

Dates: August 1–17

Location: various places on Isla Mujeres. See the full schedule here

Cost: Free

Explore a Maya relationship dating back thousands of years — between man and the Melipona, a tiny stingless bee found in the quiet jungle village of Cobá. Taking place in Coba’s cultural center, this free event will teach you about the sacred Mayan practice of meliponiculture and its delicious offerings.

Try local honey-based recipes, and attend a cooking contest highlighting dishes, drinks and desserts sweetened with it. Kids, there’s also a drawing competition to express the ecological importance of bees.

Dates: Aug. 9, 2 p.m.

Location: Casa de la Cultura, Cobá, outside Tulum

Cost: Free

Grab friends and family and explore Playa del Carmen on a scavenger hunt. Fun for all ages, this event allows you to take as long as you want and see sites from ancient Mayan ruins to colorful local markets. Included are iconic local spots such as the Portal Maya, Parque Leona Vicario and the Palacio Municipal Bell Tower. Don’t forget your camera, there are points for the best photo, and it’s a great way to see Playa.

Dates: Multiple; check available dates and buy tickets here

Location: Playa del Carmen

Cost: 280 pesos or US $14.99

Cancún’s Beach Festival

It’s fun in the sun as each August, Cancún celebrates its beautiful beaches with La Fiesta de la Playa. I can’t blame them, sugary-white-sand beaches are worth celebrating.

You’ll find beach parties going on all along the hotel zone with live music, great food and lots of cocktail options available. Most hotels sell a day pass with all-inclusive food and drink so that you can party the day away. Just choose which place takes your fancy and grab your bikini!

Dates: August 11–13

Location: Various hotels and beach clubs in Cancun’s hotel zone

Cost: Free entertainment, optional day pass options to all-inclusives at varying costs

Seafood lovers, grab your bibs. It’s time to enjoy the flavor of local langosta at this year’s lobster festival. Open to all, it’s a celebration of the Caribbean’s spiny lobster, presented every way possible.

From rustic wood-fire cooking to elegant professional presentations, there will be cooking demonstrations, competitions and much more starting in the afternoons, showcasing the region’s culinary and cultural identity.

Pro tip: If you attend the Punta Allen events, be aware that this small, unspoiled fishing village has no banks or ATMs. Bring sufficient cash since most places in Punta Allen don’t accept electronic payments.

Dates: Aug. 15–17

Location: At Tulum’s Municipal Palace esplanade on Aug. 15, and in Punta Allen Aug. 16–17

Cost: Free to enter

I’ve lived in this region for eight years, and dancing the night away is a perfect end to summer. So, head to Isla Mujeres’ Bahía del Rey beach club and make memories dancing to live acts — including local Afro-House electronica artist made good Katia Crown, now based in Miami — all in front of gorgeous ocean views!

This is a time of fewer tourists, warm waters and clear nights under the stars — the perfect time to enjoy with hot tunes and cold drinks.

Dates: Aug. 16, 3 pm–midnight

Location: Bahia del Rey beach club, Avenida Rueda Medina, Bahía, Isla Mujeres

Cost: 432 pesos

Open to all ages, I’ve got this one earmarked next time I’m in Tulum. Not just because I love Frida Kahlo, but because it’s an immersive guided tour that requires you to “open your eyes, ears, and nose,” which I am curious about. What is there to smell?

You just can’t beat a good sensory experience in my book!

Dates: Aug. 20, 3 p.m.

Location: Frida Kahlo Museum, Crucero de las Ruinas de Tulum, Tulum

Cost: Foreign adults: 400 pesos; Mexican adults: 300 pesos; Q.Roo residents with I.D.: 200 pesos

I adore art and am officially putting this on the “fun things to do in Playa del Carmen” list. The 3D Museum of Wonders is fun no matter your age. Your guide will take photos, so there’ll be fun keepsakes like this to keep for free.

In these illusions, I got trapped in a bubble, played ballerina on top of a giant cake, stood on a rock pinnacle in the Grand Canyon, broke into a bank vault, drank wine poured by a god and much more!

Dates: Any day between 8 a.m.—10 p.m.

Location: 10 Avenida between 8th and 10th street, Playa del Carmen.

Cost: Adults 700 pesos, kids 600 pesos

Bel Woodhouse, Mexico Correspondent for International Living, is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with more than 500 articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Having lived in the Mexican Caribbean for over seven years now, she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.