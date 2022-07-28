Mexico Life
Teotitlán de Valle, Oaxaca traditional dancers These young men give up much of their lives for three years to learn intricate traditional dances they perform during a six-day annual event in Teotitlán de Valle, Oaxaca. Photos by Joseph Sorrentino

For God, these young men spend 3 years dancing and doing little else

Those who commit to the Promesa spend seven hours a day every day learning steps they'll perform once a year

By
Published on Thursday, July 28, 2022

For six days in early July, the atrium of the Iglesia Preciosa Sangre de Cristo in Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca is filled with 17 young men dressed in traditional Zapotecan clothing, complete with huge, beautifully crafted headdresses. They, along with two girls, then dance for as long as eight hours, fulfilling a promise to God.

This ceremony is known here as the Preciosa Sangre de Cristo (Precious Blood of Christ).

“We participate to ask for health, for well-being and for work,” said David Santiago Sosa.

The full promise they make—the promesa — is a three-year commitment to participate several ceremonies during the year.

Teotitlán de Valle, Oaxaca traditional dancers
The dance is a retelling of the Conquest story. Emanuel Ruíz Ruíz portrays Moctezuma.

“We also decorate the church and participate in other activities,” said Emanuel Ruíz Ruíz. “It is all done with faith.”

It’s an enormous commitment.

For the young men, it means learning many intricate dances. “It takes eight months to a year to learn the dances because they are very complicated,” said Sosa.

Rehearsals took up seven hours a day, four days a week. “We repeat and repeat until we perfect everything,” Ruíz said.

Girl portraying La Malinche in Teotitlan del Valle, Oaxaca parade
Seven-year-old Silvia Melisa Zaños portrays La Malinche, Hernan Cortes’ indigenous translator, in pre-conquest indigenous clothing.

“For the first year of the promesa, one cannot work or do anything else,” said José Hernandez Ruíz. Although they can resume studies and work the last two years, Sosa decided to take a break from schooling. “I want to commit 100% to the promesa,” he said.

Silvia Melisa Zaños, seven years old, and Youshita Yamilet, eight, both portrayed La Malinche, the indigenous woman who aided conquistador Hernán Cortés. Zaños dressed in indigenous clothing while Yamilet was in more modern clothing, which portrayed La Malinche after her conversion to Catholicism when she was renamed Doña Marina.

These girls, despite their young age, also made a three-year promesa.

The ceremony is divided into three days. The first day, a Monday, is called the candela, or the candle.

Teotitlán de Valle, Oaxaca traditional dancers
The headdresses, called penachos, weigh 2 kilograms.

“It is a recorrido,” said Ruíz, who portrayed Moctezuma during the event. A recorrido is a walk through a pueblo. This one took about four hours. “It is to tell the pueblo that the fiesta is beginning.”

An orchestra of 32 musicians led the recorrido. Behind them was Marbella Irene Lázaro, carrying a large basket of roses on her head. “I represent all of the single women in the pueblo,” she said.

Then came the 17 young men and the two Malinches. They first stopped at the church atrium, which quickly filled with a couple of hundred young women carrying religious banners. All of the participants then left to continue the recorrido.

The second day is the Baile en la Víspera (Dance of the Evening).

Girl in Teotitlan del Valle, Oaxaca portraying La Malinche
Youshita Yamilet plays the part of La Malinche after the conquest, in more modern dress. She and Zaños also make a 3-year committment to participate in the annual event.

Surprisingly, the music accompanying the dances is classical, mostly waltzes that start slow and then quicken. The young men twirl, jump and kick while balancing penachos, which weigh two kilograms on their heads.

The dance lasted a little over five hours.

The third and final day, for the fiesta of the Precious Blood of Christ, they perform the Danza de la Pluma (Feather Dance).

“On this day, we dance eight hours,” explained Ruíz. “I feel tired, but I have to continue. I can only continue because of my faith. That is what moves me.”

Teotitlán de Valle, Oaxaca traditional dancers
A dancer at the end of the second day.

Thursday is a day of rest and then the ceremony is repeated in full beginning on Friday.

When asked what they would do on Thursday, Hernández answered simply, “Sleep.”

Joseph Sorrentino, a writer, photographer and author of the book San Gregorio Atlapulco: Cosmvisiones and of Stinky Island Tales: Some Stories from an Italian-American Childhood, is a regular contributor to Mexico News Daily. More examples of his photographs and links to other articles may be found at www.sorrentinophotography.com  He currently lives in Chipilo, Puebla.

 

Teotitlán de Valle, Oaxaca traditional dancers
The large stones embedded into the walls of the historic church behind the dancers were taken from the pre-Hispanic pyramid on which the church was built.

 

Teotitlán de Valle, Oaxaca traditional dancers
A prayer before the dancing starts on Day 3.

 

Teotitlán de Valle, Oaxaca traditional dancers
Marbella Irene Lázaro carries a basket of roses to represent all the single women in the pueblo.

 

Iglesia Preciosa Sangre de Cristo, Teotitlán de Valle, Oaxaca
As part of the procession, women exit the Iglesia Preciosa Sangre de Cristo church and parade religious images with handmade frames around the town.
