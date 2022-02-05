In any language, these snacks are super

According to Wikipedia, the FIFA World Cup is the most-watched sports event in the world, with more than half the planet watching it live on TV in recent years. Statistics varied as to exact numbers, but they all were over 1 billion people for the 2019 event. The Olympics is the next most-watched event internationally.

Be that as it may, the Super Bowl is no slacker: in the United States alone, the 2021 broadcast had 96.4 million people watching, with another 30–50 million international viewers. And in Mexico, according to Statista.com, more than 12 million people watched the 2020 Super Bowl — about 10% of the total population!

Basically, wherever you are, you’ll find “American football” fans, and for them, Super Bowl Sunday is as close to an annual holiday as it gets.

Like a small country, throughout the 52 years the event has taken place, certain foods have become traditional: guacamole, chili, Buffalo wings, dips and chips, pizza, potato skins, hot dogs and fancy burgers, nachos, fried pickles, snack mixes.

Some of my past columns have included recipes that would be great for a Super Bowl party: flavorful sweet and savory nut mixes; jalapeno poppers; deviled eggs and tartar sauce; quick and easy homemade mayo for dipping; salsas, nachos and shrimp cocktail. Here are a few more new ones guaranteed to titillate your taste buds and maybe start some new traditions in your household.

Waffle Iron Queso Frito

3 Tbsp. flour

½ tsp. paprika or pinch of cayenne pepper

½ lb. mozzarella, sliced ½-inch thick

2 eggs, whisked

½ cup breadcrumbs

Nonstick cooking spray

Preheat waffle iron or set to medium if it has temperature controls.

On a plate, mix flour with paprika or cayenne. Place eggs in a second plate or bowl and breadcrumbs in a third. One slice at a time, coat mozzarella in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs.

Use nonstick spray on both sides of waffle iron. Place as many cheese slices as will fit in waffle iron and close the lid. Cook about 1 minute until breadcrumbs turn golden brown. Repeat with any remaining cheese.

Serve hot on its own or with salsa or tomato sauce for dipping.

Buffalo Cauliflower Dip

1 head cauliflower (1½ pounds), cut into small florets (about 4 cups)

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Salt and pepper

2 Tbsp. butter

½ cup Buffalo-style hot sauce

½ cup softened cream cheese, cut into pieces

¼ cup sour cream

½ cup freshly shredded Cheddar cheese

¼ cup crumbled blue cheese

1½ tsp. minced chives or scallions

Heat oven to 375 F (190 C). In medium-sized cast iron or ovenproof skillet, toss cauliflower with olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Cook covered on stovetop on high heat for 5 minutes.

Uncover and cook, stirring occasionally, until cauliflower is fork-tender and caramelized in spots, about 10 minutes. Add butter. Once melted, add hot sauce. Simmer until reduced by half, about 3 minutes.

Turn off heat; stir in cream cheese and sour cream. Sprinkle Cheddar on top. Bake until bubbling around edges and cheese melts, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with blue cheese and chives or scallions.

Serve with vegetables, bread or chips for dipping. — nytcooking.com

Bacon-Wrapped Baby Potatoes

1 pepper from can of chipotle peppers in adobo, plus 1 Tbsp. adobo sauce

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 Tbsp. smoked paprika

2 tsp. grated piloncillo or brown sugar

1 tsp. dry mustard

½ tsp. salt

24 baby potatoes

12 strips bacon, halved crosswise

Garnish : Chopped parsley or cilantro

: Chopped parsley or cilantro Easy Homemade Mayo

Preheat oven to 375 F (190 C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Mince chipotle pepper.

In large zip-lock bag, mix minced pepper and adobo sauce, garlic, oil, smoked paprika, brown sugar, dry mustard and salt. Add baby potatoes, seal bag, and shake, working seasoning mixture around the potatoes until they are fully coated. Pour potatoes onto baking sheet.

Wrap half a strip of bacon around each potato; secure with toothpick. Space potatoes evenly on baking sheet. Bake until potatoes are tender and bacon has crisped, 50–60 minutes. Remove toothpicks, sprinkle with herbs. Serve warm with mayo for dipping.

Green Goddess Dip

½ cup packed fresh dill

½ cup packed fresh mint

½ cup packed fresh parsley

⅓ cup packed fresh basil

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 scallions (use both white and green parts), sliced

1½ Tbsp. fresh lime/lemon juice

Salt to taste

½ cup olive oil

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

½ cup Greek yogurt

Optional : ¼ cup mayonnaise

Place dill, mint, parsley, basil, garlic, scallions, lemon juice and salt in food processor. Process until finely chopped. With motor running, drizzle in oil.

Add feta; process until smooth. Pulse in yogurt. Add more salt, if desired. For creamier dip, mix in mayonnaise.

Serve with chips or cut veggies for dipping, or store in refrigerator up to three days.

Hot Cheesy Olives

8 Tbsp. (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

2 cups grated sharp Cheddar cheese

1½ cups flour

Pinch salt

¼ tsp. cayenne

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

1 egg

50 small pimento-stuffed cocktail olives, drained and patted dry

Heat oven to 350 F (177 C). Beat butter until creamy in large bowl, add cheese and mix well. Stir in flour, salt, cayenne and Worcestershire; mix until smooth.

Beat egg with 2 Tbsp. cold water. Add to dough; mix just until incorporated. Refrigerate 30 minutes.

Remove dough from fridge. Pinch off a walnut-sized piece and flatten into a thin round. Place an olive on top and shape it around it, pinching to seal. Place coated olive on an ungreased cookie sheet. Repeat with remaining dough and olives. Bake until about 15 minutes until browned. Serve hot.

Are you planning to watch the Super Bowl at home or at a party this year? What snacks are you planning? Share your favorite recipes with other readers in the comments!

Janet Blaser is the author of the best-selling book, Why We Left: An Anthology of American Women Expats, featured on CNBC and MarketWatch. She has lived in Mexico since 2006. You can find her on Facebook.