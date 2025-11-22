MND Tutor | 99 Datos

Saturday, November 22, 2025
Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

Sometimes, the best way to get to know a country is to take a look at the numbers. Mexico News Daily has done just that this week, profiling the nation in 99 different statistics.

Try your Spanish (and math) skills, as MND Tutor returns for your weekly dose of Spanish language learning.



Let us know how you did!

The Aurora Borealis? At this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country? Learn Spanish and find out more in the latest MND Tutor.

Throughout November, this orange flower is a symbol of Mexico and its people. Discover the true meaning of the cempasúchil and learn Spanish as you go in our subscriber-exclusive series.

To combat the threat of climate change, Mexico's tech sector is stepping up to the plate. Read all about as you learn Spanish, the fun way!
