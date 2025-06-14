Monday, June 16, 2025
HomeMND Tutor
MND TutorQuizzes

MND Tutor | Artesanos

MND Plus
By MND Plus
3

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

Mexico’s artisans are an important part of the culture and many craftsmen still support their families by weaving, sculpting, painting and drawing. One artisan, Felipe Juárez, has been creating rugs since he was 15 years old. Learn about his story of triumph, tragedy and art with the latest instalment of our MND Tutor series.


Let us know how you did!

3 COMMENTS

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: June 14th

MND Plus - 3
Dogs, demonstrators and deportations: Have you been paying attention to the news this week?

MND Tutor | Pirámides

MND Staff - 2
The pyramids at Teotihuacán are one of Mexico's most popular tourist attractions. Learn more about them in our subscriber-exclusive educational series.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: June 7th

MND Staff - 4
Judges, trains and Michelin stars: It's the Mexico News Daily News Quiz of the Week.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC