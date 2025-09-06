MND Tutor | Calabaza

Saturday, September 6, 2025
Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

Food has always been a cornerstone of Mexican life and culture. In a nation with so many incredible varities of edible plants, it can be hard to pinpoint which ones at the most important to the country’s unique cuisine.

This week, we take a look at the humble calabaza, a plant that has spent centuries as an important part of agriculture and gastronomy. Ready to dive into a learning adventure?



