MND Tutor | Satelite

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

Mexico is creating its own satellite service to monitor the effects of climate change on the diverse nation. 

The country is set to embark on an inspiring journey to watch over its own land and people using a fleet of “eyes in the sky.” Over the next year, talented students and researchers will create four tiny satellites that can spot wildfires, watch over crops, and help protect communities from natural threats—all with Mexican-made technology. One of these brave little cubes will even keep an eye on the country’s volcanoes, giving scientists clues to keep everyone safe. Little by little, Mexico is stepping into the space age.



Let us know how you did!

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

