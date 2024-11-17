In this week’s exclusive, subscribers-only MND Perspectives podcast, Travis Bembenek, CEO of Mexico News Daily, examines the potential risks and rewards of nearshoring for Mexicans. While foreign direct investment generally leads to more jobs, there is a risk that Mexican companies could be displaced by highly competitive foreign firms



Should Mexico should aim for higher-value jobs in areas such as engineering, research, and management, rather than simply replicating the low-wage, low-skill model of maquiladoras? Will the influx of international companies rushing to nearshore in Mexico ultimately help Mexicans, or damage local economies and offer poorly-paid and undesirable jobs?

MND Perspectives: Will Mexico benefit from nearshoring?

Watch this video on YouTube

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from Mexico News Daily articles by Travis Bembenek. Edited by Caitlin Cooper and Rose Eglhoff. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett.