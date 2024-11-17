Sunday, November 17, 2024
MND Perspectives: Will Mexico benefit from nearshoring?

Will nearshoring in Mexico bring prosperity and security for Mexicans?

In this week’s exclusive, subscribers-only MND Perspectives podcast, Travis Bembenek, CEO of Mexico News Daily, examines the potential risks and rewards of nearshoring for Mexicans. While foreign direct investment generally leads to more jobs, there is a risk that Mexican companies could be displaced by highly competitive foreign firms

Should Mexico should aim for higher-value jobs in areas such as engineering, research,  and management, rather than simply replicating the low-wage, low-skill model of maquiladoras? Will the influx of international companies rushing to nearshore in Mexico ultimately help Mexicans, or damage local economies and offer poorly-paid and undesirable jobs?

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from Mexico News Daily articles by Travis Bembenek. Edited by Caitlin Cooper and Rose Eglhoff. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett. 

MND podcast

MND Perspectives: What does a higher minimum wage mean for Mexico?

MND Podcasts - 8
MND's new podcast series takes a look at how a new minimum wage law might shape the future of Mexico's economy.
Marcelo Ebrard looks over his glasses

Ebrard seeks meeting with Elon Musk to discuss future of Tesla ‘gigafactory’ in Mexico

MND Staff - 2
Musk put the factory on pause in July, in response to tariffs threatened by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Façade of a BYD facility in Mexico.

BYD CEO: US election results do not change investment plans in Mexico

MND Staff - 0
Jorge Vallejo, BYD’s general director in Mexico, said that the firm had narrowed the list of potential plant locations to three candidate states.

