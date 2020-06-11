10 beaches receive Blue Flag designation for a total of 63

Mexico now has 63 beaches that have been awarded the Blue Flag distinction, an international standard operated by the Foundation for Environmental Education to certify that beaches, ships and marinas have met the organization’s stringent environmental, educational, safety and access-related criteria.

The Blue Flag is awarded by a national and international jury which announced yesterday the addition of 10 beaches to the list of 53 that had already been awarded the distinction. The decision puts Mexico in first place for the Americas in the number of Blue Flag beaches and 13th in the world.

Those added to the list, which will be allowed to fly the Blue Flag beginning July 1, include three in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, two in Zihuatanejo, Guerrero; two in Puerto Progreso, Yucatán; one in Tulum, Quintana Roo; one in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas; and one in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora.

Baja California Sur leads the nation with 23 Blue Flag beaches, followed by Quintana Roo which has 21.

Among other requirements, Blue Flag beaches must offer environmental education activities, display a code of conduct, and provide information about water quality. Garbage cans, water, and restrooms are required, and lifeguards and first aid services must also be in place.

In municipalities with multiple Blue Flag beaches, at least one must be accessible for people with disabilities.

Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco announced the new additions with pride. “In this sense, and given the situation we are experiencing, safety, quality and hygiene take center stage, and initiatives such as the Blue Flag certification allow us to strengthen the image of Mexico worldwide.”

The new Blue Flag beaches are:

In Baja California: La Gaviota, Monument and El Surgidero, all in Los Cabos.

Guerrero: El Palmar III and La Ropa in Zihuatanejo.

Quintana Roo: Santa Fe in Tulum.

Tamaulipas: Playa Miramar in Ciudad Madero.

Sonora: Mannys Beach in Puerto Peñasco.

Yucatán: Malecón Internacional and Malecón Tradicional in Puerto Progreso.

Source: La Capital (sp), El Universal (sp)