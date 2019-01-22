10 Oscar nominations for Roma, including best film, director and actress

The accolades for Roma, the award-winning film by Alfonso Cuarón, continued today with the announcement of the Oscar nominations — fully 10 of them, including best picture, best director and best actress.

The filmmaker himself became the third person ever to be nominated in four categories in a single year, joining a short roster that includes Orson Welles and Warren Beatty. Cuarón was nominated for direction, cinematography, original screenplay and best picture.

Yalitza Aparicio’s debut acting performance earned her a nomination as best actress, a singular list that also includes another first-timer, Lady Gaga, along with Glenn Close, Olivia Colman and Melissa McCarthy.

The nominations earned by Roma, described by the newspaper SFGate as a “deeply personal exhumation of [Cuarón’s] Mexico City childhood,” also included best supporting actress, best foreign language film, best production design, best sound editing and best sound mixing.

Roma also gave the film’s distributor, Netflix, its first best-picture nomination, a prize that has until now eluded the streaming giant.

Only one other film was nominated in as many categories as Roma this year — Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite.

Best-actress nominee Aparicio, 25, who plays a domestic worker in the home of a family living in Mexico City’s Roma district in the 1970s, is the second Mexican actress to earn the nomination. The first was Salma Hayek for her role in Frida in 2002.

Roma had already made history earlier this month when it became the first foreign language film to win the award for best picture at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, where it won three other awards as well.

Other awards won by the film include two Golden Globes for best director and best foreign film.

The other best-film nominees this year are Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, A Star Is Born and Vice.

The Academy Awards will be broadcast February 24 at 7:00pm.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Economista (sp), SFGate (en)