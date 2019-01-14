Best picture and three other Critics’ Choice awards for Cuarón’s Roma

For the first time in the history of the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, a foreign language film has taken home the award for best picture.

Alfonso Cuarón’s black-and-white family drama Roma was judged the best on a list that included nine other films.

Roma was also the chosen as the best foreign language film, and the filmmaker himself won two other Critics’ Choice Awards for directing and cinematography.

Yalitza Aparicio’s debut performance in the film earned her a nomination for best actress. The film was also nominated for best original screenplay, best production design and best editing.

At last night’s awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Cuarón thanked his team and Netflix for their support after quipping that “this bunch of Mexicans are not as bad as sometimes they are portrayed.”

He also said that while films may not break down walls, they can offer a window to the other side, “and when we look through this window, what we see is our own reflection.”

Cuarón spoke of walls at a related event the day before.

“I want to salute the Los Angeles Film Critics Association,” he said. “Thanks to your help we can break down walls.”

Source: Entertainment Weekly (en), Variety (en), Milenio (sp)