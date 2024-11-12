Incoming cold front to bring heavy rain and freezing temps to 10 states

Parts of Mexico will see freezing temperatures, strong winds and rainfall as cold front No. 9 enters the country this week.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has forecast that the cold front will move over Mexico’s northeast and east, bringing rainfall between Tuesday and Thursday to the following states:

Heavy rainfall (25 to 55 millimeters): Chiapas, Jalisco and Quintana Roo.

Showers (5 to 25 millimeters): Colima, México state, Guerrero, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Tabasco and southern Veracruz.

Intervals of showers (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Campeche, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Yucatán.

Meanwhile, parts of Oaxaca, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Nuevo León and Sonora will see dust devils and strong winds ranging between 50 and 70 kilometers per hour. Chiapas, the Gulf of California, Jalisco, Michoacán and Nayarit, may experience gusts of winds between 40 and 60 kilometers per hour.

Coastal areas in Baja California and Baja California Sur will potentially see waves ranging between one and three meters tall.

The SMN has warned that rainfall may lead to reduced visibility, landslides and flooding of rivers and streams. Weather authorities urged residents to follow the recommendations of Civil Protection officials, as strong winds may knock down trees and advertisements.

In addition to rainfall, parts of Mexico will see subzero temperatures while others will see maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius.

Freezing temperatures are expected in the following states:

–10 to -5 degrees Celsius: High-altitude regions of Chihuahua and Durango.

-5 to 0 degrees Celsius: High-altitude regions of Baja California, Morelos, Puebla, Sonora and Tlaxcala.

0 to 5 degrees Celsius: High-altitude regions of Baja California Sur, Chiapas, Mexico City, Coahuila, México state, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

In contrast, high temperatures are expected in the following regions:

35 to 40 degrees Celsius: Coastal areas of Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca and Sinaloa.

30 to 35 degrees Celsius: Baja California Sur, Campeche, Coahuila, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Yucatán, and low-altitude areas of Sonora, Nuevo León, Morelos, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

With reports from Meteored