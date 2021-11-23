11 Mexican restaurants make list of Latin America’s top 50

Eleven Mexican restaurants have been judged among Latin America’s 50 Best while another eight made the top 100 for 2021.

The best restaurant in Mexico — and not for the first time — is Pujol, in the up-market borough of Polanco in Mexico City, which was ranked fifth best in Latin America. Quintonil, also in Polanco, is considered Latin America’s eighth best restaurant.

Pujol was named ninth best in the world and Quintonil 27th in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants competition, whose result were announced last month.

Four more Mexico City eateries made the top 50: Sud 777 (Álvaro Obregón) in 12th place, Rosetta (Cuauhtémoc) in 27th, Máximo Bistrot (Cuauhtémoc) in 33rd and Nicos (Azcapotzalco) 35th.

Pangea in Monterrey, Nuevo León, was rated 15th, Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, was 32nd, Le Chique in Cancún, Quintana Roo, was 38th, Corazón de Tierra, near Ensenada, Baja California, was 40th and Amaranta in Toluca, México state, took 44th place.

However, Peru triumphed as Latin America’s best destination for foodies: its restaurants took first, second and fourth place on the list. La Central in Lima was declared the best place to satisfy your appetite in all of Latin America.

Baja California had a strong showing among Mexican restaurants that ranked between 50th and 100th. Ensenada’s Manzanilla and Laja took 62nd and 79th place respectively; Deckman’s in Valle de Guadalupe was 98th.

Guadalajara’s La Docena was in 57th place, Mexico City’s Merotoro (Cuauhtémoc) was in 72nd place and Dulce Patria (Polanco) 85th.

Oaxaca bolstered the south of Mexico with Casa Oaxaca at 63 and Pitiona at 95, both in Oaxaca city.

What constitutes best was left to the 252 regional industry experts to decide, among whom 34% are chefs and restaurateurs, 33% are food writers and 33% are “well-travelled gourmets.” Each votes for 10 restaurants, at least four of which must be outside their own country.

The competition, often described as the Academy Awards of gastronomy, is organized by William Reed Business Media.

