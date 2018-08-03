11 people massacred in Ciudad Juárez home

News

25 people have been executed in the city since yesterday

It’s been a bloody 24 hours in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, where 25 people have been assassinated, including 11 who were massacred in a home in Praderas de los Oasis.

The eight men and three women were found tied up and had been tortured. Two of the women had been sexually assaulted, police said. All were shot in the head with high-caliber weapons.

The house is believed to have been used as a safe house by gang members.

Reports suggest the killings are related to the murder yesterday of Los Aztecas gang leader Juan Arturo Padilla Juárez inside the Aquiles Cerdán jail, located in Juárez.

There was presumably a fight in the prison between members of the Aztecas and rival gang La Línea.

Source: Milenio (sp), Excélsior (sp)