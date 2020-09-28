Twelve people are dead and two are missing after an armed group invaded a Guanajuato bar early Sunday morning and killed patrons, a bartender, and female dancers.

Four women and seven men were declared dead at the scene. One other woman, found alive with gunshot wounds, later died under medical care.

They were among 31 murder victims in the state on Sunday, making it the second worst day on record this year.

According to official accounts, about six men arrived at the bar at dawn and without a word began firing at everyone inside. Officials offered no motivation for the crime but said that they believe the shooters took two additional persons from the bar against their will. Their identities have not been disclosed and their whereabouts are unknown.

Emergency officials arrived at the Cabaña del Toro bar, located in Jaral del Progreso, about 35 kilometers south of Salamanca, after they received a call around 6 a.m. regarding gunfire. Authorities have found spent shells of various calibers at the scene, and forensic tests confirmed that all 12 deaths were from gunfire.

Dozens of locals showed up at the bar Sunday morning trying to identify the dead.

Source: Milenio (sp), 24 Horas (sp)