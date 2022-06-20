13 die in transit vehicle crash on Mexico City-Querétaro highway

News

Thirteen people died and eight more were injured, including at least one minor, on the Mexico City-Querétaro highway on Saturday morning when a transit vehicle crashed into a tree and rolled over, the federal highways agency Capufe and municipal police said.

The minibus veered off the highway near the community of El Ruano in Polotitlán municipality in México state, 160 kilometers north of Toluca. One report said the passengers were on a pilgrimage from Texcoco, México state, to Celaya, Guanajuato.

Some of the passengers were found lying on the road after they were thrown from the vehicle on impact.

At least eight people, two of whom were gravely injured, were taken to the San Juan del Río General Hospital in Querétaro. There was one 16-year-old girl among the injured, but the identities of the two badly wounded people were not confirmed. At least one of the 13 fatalities died in hospital.

The authorities investigating the incident have not ruled out that the driver could have been speeding before the crash.

With reports from El Universal, Aristegui Noticias and NTV Noticias