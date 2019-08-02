Federal Police detained 13 homicide suspects in Sonora who are believed to be a part of a criminal organization operating in the municipality of Cajeme.

Among other crimes, the suspects are thought to have been responsible for the death of a 3-year-old boy and his father in Ciudad Obregón on June 27.

With information gleaned from the investigation into the murder, police were able to identify the location of a residence the suspects were using as a safe house.

After obtaining a warrant, police stormed the house and arrested the suspects, who were handed over to local authorities for processing. Police also seized a firearm, a motorcycle, a van and seven cellphones.

Information from the July 12 arrests of Edgardo Sánchez and Brayan Valentín, who are thought to have been members of the same gang, also contributed to the capture.

Cajeme is on the list of the 50 most violent municipalities with a murder rate of 62.9 per 100,000 people. There were 147 homicides between January and June, and at least 65 of those occurred in the latter month.

Source: Milenio (sp), La Jornada (sp)