13 new hotels to open in Cancún, Riviera Maya in 2020

Thirteen new hotels with a combined total of more than 5,000 rooms will open in Cancún and the Riviera Maya in 2020.

The 174-room Canopy by Hilton is set to be the first new hotel to begin operations in the new year. Located in Cancún’s hotel zone, the Canopy is expected to welcome its first guests in February.

Hot on its heels will be the 1,200-room, all-inclusive Planet Hollywood resort at Playa Mujeres, which is scheduled to open its beachfront doors in March.

Other hotels scheduled to open in the Cancún area next year are the family-friendly, 416-room Dreams Vista Cancún Resort & Spa, a 120-room Misión Exprés in the resort city’s downtown, a 126-room NH hotel at the airport and a 675-room Majestic Elegance resort at Playa Mujeres.

Another seven hotels are expected to open next year in the Riviera Maya, a 120-kilometer-long stretch of Caribbean coastline in northern Quintana Roo.

They are the 1,044-room Senator hotel in Puerto Morelos, the 156-room Saint Regis Kanai at Punta Bete Xcalacoco (just north of Playa del Carmen), the 180-room W Kania Retreat also in Punta Bete, the 276-room Nickelodeon resort at Punta Brava (just south of Puerto Morelos), Grupo Xcaret’s luxury 63-room La Casa de la Playa (The Beach House) near Playa del Carmen, the 20-room boutique Awakening hotel at San Manuel and the 850-room Barceló Riviera Maya resort.

The 13 new properties boast a combined total of 5,300 rooms. On top of that figure, thousands more rooms will be added to Quintana Roo’s accommodation stock in the near future. According to the state Tourism Secretariat, applications to build projects with more than 16,000 rooms were filed in 2019.

Governor Carlos Joaquín said this month that the number of rooms available in Quintana Roo grew by 4.2% this year to 107,210. However, visitor numbers failed to match that growth, increasing by only 1.8%.

The uneven growth caused both hotel occupancy levels and rates to fall in the Caribbean coast state this year.

