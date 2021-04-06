16 dead after bus and van collide on Sonora highway

At least 16 people died and another 14 were injured after a motor vehicle accident at dawn in the municipality of Caborca, northeast Sonora.

A truck carrying mine workers and a van carrying tourists collided at around 3 a.m. at kilometer 156 of the Caborca-Sonoyta highway, in front of the entrance to the Penmont mine.

Reports indicated that the deceased were all passengers on the tourist van, belonging to Transportes Ejecutivos Premiere.

The mining company, Minera Penmont, confirmed that 13 injured workers were in stable condition, while the truck’s driver was in critical condition.

All of the injured are being treated at hospitals in Caborca.

“As soon as the accident was known the emergency services were notified. Minera Penmont profoundly regrets this unfortunate accident and is in constant communication with local authorities to facilitate investigations” the company stated in a release.

Source: Reforma (sp)