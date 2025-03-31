Monday, March 31, 2025
HomeBaja California Peninsula
Baja California PeninsulaGulf CoastNews

Navy seizes over 17 million liters of stolen fuel in double ‘huachicol’ busts

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Mexican soldier and ship
Security Minister Omar García Harfuch credited strong coordination among many agencies for the success of the two operations. (Semar)

Mexican authorities have seized over 17 million liters of stolen diesel and hydrocarbons in two major operations, marking a significant blow to illegal fuel trafficking networks.

The largest single seizure — 10 million liters of diesel — occurred in Tamaulipas about 10 days after a Singapore-flagged ship, the Challenge Procyon, arrived at the port of Tampico on March 19, allegedly transporting lubricating oil additives.

However, the vessel, which had sailed on March 16 from Beaumont, Texas, was soon linked to illicit hydrocarbon trafficking. Hydrocarbons are a class of compounds that includes gasoline, diesel and many other substances both in gaseous and liquid forms.

Federal forces including the Navy (Semar), the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the National Guard (GN) raided multiple sites in Altamira, Tamaulipas, seizing 192 containers, 23 tractor-trailers, firearms and documentation.

In a press release issued Monday, Security Minister Omar García Harfuch emphasized that the operation was a result of strong intelligence and investigative work and coordination among many agencies, including the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime (FEMDO) and the Ministry of Security and Civilian Protection (SSPC) plus those mentioned above.

A separate operation in Ensenada, Baja California, uncovered 7.9 million liters of hydrocarbons on March 29 at a property reportedly owned by former Morena senator Gerardo Novelo Osuna, an ally of former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The newspaper El Financiero wrote that it “was described as the largest seizure of ‘black gold’ ever found in a single location.”

Novelo strongly denied involvement, stating he had rented the property to a man known as “Gussy” (Luis Francisco Rodríguez Orozco) under a lease agreement.

Located 1.2 kilometers from a Pemex pipeline, the site contained 119 storage tanks, 46 tanker trailers and 19 tractor-trailers.

In both operations, authorities emphasized interagency collaboration.

huachicol bust in Baja California
Just one day prior, authorities discovered nearly eight million liters of hydrocarbons on an Ensenada property reportedly owned by a member of the Morena party. (Defensa)

The Tamaulipas operation alone involved six federal agencies and also recovered two handguns, 102 cartridges and computer equipment, alongside the fuel.

In Baja California, Pemex security teams discovered the storage site during intensified patrols, with ongoing monitoring by defense officials.

Critics on social media dubbed the Baja California case “huachicol del bienestar” — combining the concept of fuel theft (huachicol) with government welfare programs. They apply it to people who have benefited from stealing and illegally selling diesel and gasoline who are tied to political figures or parties, especially those associated with populist policies aimed at benefiting the public.

Huachicol alludes to activities such as tapping pipelines, using tunnels to steal gas, hijacking tanker trucks or storing stolen fuel for resale on the black market. The term originates from its historical use to describe adulterated products, evolving to signify stolen or diluted fuel in Mexico.

Combined, the Tamaulipas bust, which Semar deemed “historic,” and the Baja California operation netted more than 17 million liters, represent one of Mexico’s largest crackdowns on fuel theft over the past decade.

With reports from El Financiero, Diario de Yucatán and Eme Equis

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Soft drinks and chips on display in a store

Junk food ban goes into effect in Mexican schools

MND Staff - 1
Chicharrones, hot dogs and juice boxes are a few of the items that will no longer be welcome in Mexican public and private schools.
Police and security agents escort a handcuffed suspect onto a plane

Suspect arrested in case of Tulum security chief’s assassination

MND Staff - 0
The state attorney general said "El Rayo" acted on the instructions of a criminal leader from the northern state of Tamaulipas.
Tourists walk down a Riviera Maya beach past piles of sargassum seaweed

Sargassum is back: Riviera Maya sees major increase in seaweed on beaches

MND Staff - 0
After a reprieve in 2024, the amount of sargassum seaweed washing ashore in Quintana Roo is on the rise again.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC