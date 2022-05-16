174 temporary shelters installed as BCS prepares for hurricane season

News

Above-average hurricane activity is predicted this year for both the Pacific and the Atlantic.

There could be 13 hurricanes in the eastern Pacific this year according to a safety official

One hundred and seventy-four temporary shelters have been installed in Baja California Sur in preparation for the hurricane season.

At least 65,000 people live in areas classified as vulnerable and susceptible to flooding in the state’s five municipalities, according to state authorities.

Baja California Sur Civil Protection has classified at-risk areas into high, medium and low risk.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Benjamín García Meza said that according to the historic average of hurricanes in the region, there could be up to 13 this year, but he added that an official prediction would be released on May 17 at the National Civil Protection Conference.

“This [hurricane] season is expected to see normal to slightly above-normal cyclonic activity,” García said, before adding that Baja California Sur has one of the highest rates of hurricane activity due to its geographical situation, and that the tourist destinations of La Paz and Los Cabos are usually the most affected.

García added that areas with stream beds face a heightened risk in the rainy season (June-October) and that 18,000 tonnes of debris had been cleared from them to help keep water levels down.

García instructed people in Baja California Sur to stay informed and to follow official guidance in case of a hurricane. Most of the 174 shelters are located in schools.

The Pacific hurricane season runs from mid-May to November 30. Last September almost 200,000 electricity customers lost power due to Hurricane Olaf, while Hurricane Nora killed at least one person in Jalisco in August and Hurricane Enrique killed at least two in Guerrero in June.

The Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1, is also predicted to bring above-average hurricane activity this year.

With reports from El Universal