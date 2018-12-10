The Christmas season has officially started in Tehuacán, Puebla, with the lighting of an 18-meter Christmas tree decorated in a style described by the authorities as “folkloric.”

The tree, said to the biggest in the region, was decorated with 800 woven reed baskets made in two styles over the last month and a half by a team of 25 local artisans.

Accompanying the tree is an “Illuminated Valley,” a half-a-million-peso (US $24,500) exhibit composed of other handicrafts made by artisans from the region, including several fiberglass stars that were decorated by 300 Tehuacán children.

The tree and its singular decorations and the Illuminated Valley will remain across from municipal headquarters throughout the season.

Source: Milenio (sp)