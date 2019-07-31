18th annual cultural celebration set for Querétaro in August

An artesanal fair, a gastronomic event, traditional dance and much more will be features of the 18th edition of the Traditional and Indigenous Cultures Gathering in Amealco, Querétaro.

The festival will take place from August 8-11 with a special closing ceremony on August 17 to celebrate the return of Lele, the giant Otomí doll that has become a symbol of the state and its indigenous peoples.

State Culture Secretary Paulina Aguado Romero said other offerings at the event will be art exhibitions, storytelling, puppets, a presentation of traditional indigenous dress, theater, literature, music performances, a dance contest, fireworks and a demonstration of a pre-Columbian ball game.

The inauguration on August 8 will kick off to the music of Oaxacan artist Alejandro Robles accompanied by the the Querétaro municipal folk dance group.

For the closing ceremony on August 17, the state of Querétaro will celebrate the return of its giant Lele doll, which has been on tour as an ambassador for the state and Mexico, traveling to different locations around the world.

The reception of the indigenous doll will include a special concert by the National Symphony Orchestra and the Federal Police mariachi band, followed by a fireworks display.

“We are proud to be able to host [this celebration] and to invest in what our indigenous communities mean to Querétaro,” Aguado said.

Source: Milenio (sp), Diario de Querétaro (sp)