Nineteen bags containing human bodies were found in a canal on Thursday in the municipality of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, located in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

The bags were located in La Rinconada near the highway between La Capilla and La Alameda after authorities received an anonymous tip. Police found the bags under a bridge.

The attorney general’s office stated that police and firefighters began removing the bags from the channel using boats to prevent their equipment from getting tangled in the weeds, but abandoned the work at 8:00 last night because of safety risks. The work was to resume again today.

The anonymous tip said there were four bags, but so far 19 have been found.

The bags are being sent to the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Science for examination.

The discovery brings to 27 the number of bodies found in distinct points in greater Guadalajara in a 24-hour period yesterday.