19 killed by gunpowder explosions in Mexico’s fireworks capital

Some emergency personnel who arrived after the first blast were killed by the second

Two gunpowder explosions in the fireworks manufacturing community of Tultepec, México state, have killed 19 people.

State security officials said at least 40 people were injured.

The first blast occurred at a fireworks workshop about 9:30 this morning in an area known as La Saucera.

It was followed by a second explosion in another workshop nearby that killed four firefighters and two police officers who had arrived on the scene after the first blast.

Hundreds of emergency personnel swarmed to the area along with three rescue helicopters. The wounded were being transferred to various hospitals in Toluca, Cuautitlán and Ecatepec.

Fireworks explosions are common in the municipality, known as the fireworks capital of Mexico. Seven people were killed a month ago. In December 2016, 42 people were killed by an explosion that destroyed the local fireworks market.

Local officials have complained that the majority of the fireworks workshops operate without the required permits from the Secretariat of Defense and are seeking to obtain local control over the issuing of the permits.

