2.5 million affected by Valley of México water leak: Conagua

A breakdown in the Cutzamala water system left 2.5 million people in the Valley of México without water service, the National Water Commission (Conagua) reported yesterday.

Although it was first estimated repairs would take 20 hours, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced it took only 12 hours to restore service to 12 municipalities in the valley’s metropolitan area.

Affected communities included Acolman, Atizapán de Zaragoza, Coacalco, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Ecatepec, Huixquilucan, Naucalpan, Nezahualcóyotl, Nicolás Romero, Tecámac, Tlalnepantla and Tultitlán.

Yesterday, Sheinbaum indicated via her Twitter account that the government would provide the necessary support to restore service to 100% as soon as possible. Wednesday morning Sheinbaum tweeted that crews worked through the night to fix the mechanical issue, and had finished repairs at around 3 a.m. Once the line filled up again, which takes six to seven hours, water was to be restored.

A broken valve sent a geyser of water gushing from the ruptured line, causing flooding and damaging eight nearby homes.

The Cutzmala water line is one of the largest drinking water systems in the world and consists of a 127-kilometer-long pipeline, seven reservoirs and six pumping stations.

