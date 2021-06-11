A Veracruz mayoral candidate won the election on Sunday, just two days after he was shot to death at his home.

René Tovar was a candidate with the Citizens Movement party and aspired to be mayor of the northern municipality of Cazones.

Preliminary results showed that he won by a wide margin with 49% of the vote. The Democratic Revolution Party runner-up had only 18%. A substitute candidate chosen by the Citizens Movement party will take Tovar’s place.

The candidate was shot in his home Friday night. He was taken to a hospital in the nearby city of Poza Rica but pronounced dead on arrival.

As of June 6, Veracruz was the state with the most politicians and candidates killed this electoral season, at 18. At the national level, 100 were killed between September 2020 and June 6.

With reports from El Universal (sp)