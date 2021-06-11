News
The deceased candidate, René Tovar.
2 days after he was murdered, candidate elected mayor in Cazones, Veracruz
René Tovar won with 49% of the vote, well ahead of his nearest rival
Published on Friday, June 11, 2021
A Veracruz mayoral candidate won the election on Sunday, just two days after he was
shot to death at his home.
René Tovar was a candidate with the Citizens Movement party and aspired to be mayor of the northern municipality of Cazones.
Preliminary results showed that he won by a wide margin with 49% of the vote. The Democratic Revolution Party runner-up had only 18%. A substitute candidate chosen by the Citizens Movement party will take Tovar’s place.
The candidate was shot in his home Friday night. He was taken to a hospital in the nearby city of Poza Rica but pronounced dead on arrival.
As of June 6, Veracruz was the state with the most politicians and candidates killed this electoral season, at 18. At the national level, 100 were killed between September 2020 and June 6.
With reports from El Universal (sp)
Dear reader,
Among the millions of Mexicans affected economically by the coronavirus are the country’s artisans. Dependent on tourism for their livelihood, they have been forced to look for alternative means of selling their creations. One option is online sales. With that in mind, Mexico News Daily is supporting efforts by the Feria Maestros del Arte, a non-profit organization in Chapala, Jalisco, to help artisans sell their products online by donating 10% of the revenues from annual subscriptions to the Feria.
Another element of the campaign is
a series of stories called Artisan Spotlight
that will highlight some of Mexico's talented artisans.
We ask for your support for the Artisans Online project by purchasing or renewing a one-year subscription for US $29.99, of which $3 will help artisans reap the benefits of e-commerce.
Please click here
for more information about Artisans Online.
Tony Richards, Publisher