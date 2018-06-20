2 die in car trapped by floodwaters in Aguascalientes

News

Storm drains in the city of Aguascalientes couldn’t handle what authorities described as an unusually heavy rainfall yesterday afternoon, turning roads into rivers and leaving two people dead.

A woman and a child died of carbon monoxide poisoning when they were trapped in a vehicle on Avenida Alameda. They had closed the windows and left the engine running, but the gas entered the vehicle due to an exhaust leak.

Many other vehicles were left stranded by the flooding that occurred throughout most of the city. Municipal police warned on Twitter there was a risk that the Cedazo dam might overflow. They also urged motorists to stay off city streets.

Photos and videos circulated on social media, showing vehicles trapped or being swept away by the floodwaters.

Civil Protection officials pulled several people from the water and rescued occupants of trapped vehicles. They warned on Facebook of heavy rain accompanied by hail and strong winds.

One of the worst affected areas was Apodaca.

The storm was attributed to Carlotta, the tropical storm that formed off Acapulco, Guerrero, last week. Yesterday’s rainfall in Aguascalientes measured 57 millimeters.

