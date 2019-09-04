2 injured in tractor-trailer and train collision in Veracruz

Two people were injured when a train crashed into a tractor-trailer in Amatlán de los Reyes, Veracruz, Tuesday morning.

The driver of the semi attempted to cross the track after the stop signal had sounded at the level crossing and also ignored the train’s whistle as he tried to cross before the train arrived.

The truck was dragged dozens of meters by the train, and its cargo of cardboard and plastic was scattered along the highway and train tracks.

Paramedics extricated the driver and a 20-year-old passenger from the damaged cab of the truck.

The two suffered injuries for which they were taken to a local hospital.

The area was cordoned off by local and state police working with officers of the auxiliary police force of Veracruz (IPAX), and clean-up of the wreckage and cardboard began once the injured parties were taken from the scene.

The crossing was closed to traffic for two hours following the crash.

