2 Mexicans dead, US tourist wounded in Cancún beach shooting

A shooting at a Cancún beach left two Mexicans dead and a U.S. tourist wounded on Friday.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at Playa Tortugas, an area with a number of hotels that is frequented both by tourists and locals. According to witnesses, two people fired at two street vendors, both of whom died. A woman from the U.S. was hit in the shoulder by a stray bullet and taken to the hospital. The aggressors fled on personal watercraft.

“Two males lost their lives due to gunshots. A foreign woman was injured and was taken to the hospital to receive medical attention. Police activated search protocols to find the aggressors,” wrote the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office on Twitter.

The state is both a destination for drug sales and a transfer point for drug shipments.

Violence has declined in the state since its peak in 2018 and 2019. There were 209 killings in the first four months of 2021, compared to 266 in the same period of 2020.

