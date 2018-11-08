2 narcos down, one in Chihuahua, another in Querétaro

News

One is the presumed leader of Los Aztecas, a gang blamed for the violence in Ciudad Juárez

Two high-ranking narcos are now behind bars after being arrested in Chihuahua and Querétaro.

René Gerardo Santana Garza, presumed leader of the Aztecas gang and believed to be one of the main instigators of violence in Ciudad Juárez, was arrested in Aldama, Chihuahua.

Federal Interior Secretary Alfonso Navarrete Prida wrote on Twitter that Santana, also known as El 300, is one of 11 drug lords warring over the control of drug trafficking operations in Juárez.

Santana is also believed to be responsible for attacks on the state police, making him a priority target for the Chihuahua Attorney General’s office.

He now faces at least three counts of homicide.

It is not the first time Santana has been captured by authorities. In September las year he was arrested but released after paying bail of 5,000 pesos (US $280) after the charges against him were reduced to carrying an unauthorized firearm and possession of drugs.

In Querétaro, a suspected Colombian drug smuggler who is wanted in the United States was arrested in fulfillment of an extradition order.

Ángel Humberto Chávez Gastélum is wanted for trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine from Colombia to the U.S. via Central America and Mexico.

Investigations have shown that the drug is being moved into the U.S. via express border crossings and in planes, ships and through tunnels.

Chávez, also known as Don Ángel, has been tied to a seizure of 3.5 tonnes of cocaine and for ordering a series of assassinations.

He now faces charges of crimes against health, organized crime, criminal association, operating with resources of illicit origin and homicide.

