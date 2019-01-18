The federal government is accepting applications from drivers for its fleet of 500 new 60,000-liter tanker trucks, which will reinforce Pemex’s fleet of fuel distribution vehicles.

President López Obrador told reporters this morning that the 2,000 drivers will support current fuel distribution efforts and will contribute to preventing theft in the fight against corruption. “This is a special mission.”

Federal Labor Secretary Luisa María Alcalde said applicants must have a “good reputation,” be between 25 and 60 years old, present an official photo identification document and a valid federal driver’s license with an endorsement for operating trucks and tractors towing one or two trailers.

The president said the drivers will earn 14,500 pesos (US $760) per month, and are expected to begin work as soon as Tuesday.

“By then we expect to have the first tankers that are intended to reinforce the distribution of fuels.”

López Obrador also explained that responsibility for fuel distribution will soon be part of the national disaster relief program operated by the Secretariat of National Defense. This will meet the goal of “guaranteeing the supply of fuels in any unfavorable situation.”

The army will provide surveillance and protection of the vehicles.

Source: El Financiero (sp)