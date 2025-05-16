Pacific hurricane season is officially underway. Are you prepared?

Pacific hurricane season has officially begun and though no tropical cyclones are currently predicted, authorities warned Pacific coastal residents to stay informed and be ready for the coming storms.

The 2025 hurricane season began on May 15 in the northeast Pacific Ocean. The season will kick off June 1 in the Atlantic Ocean. On both coasts, the season ends on November 30.

Although these dates are statistically established, authorities warn that tropical cyclones can form before or after this period, and urge the public to stay informed and prepared.

Authorities announced the start of hurricane season to raise awareness in vulnerable communities and to boost prevention strategies. Between May and August, state and municipal authorities intensify Civil Protection efforts, including information campaigns, drills, preventive evacuations and river dredging to mitigate the risk of flooding.

Hurricane preparation

According to Conagua and Civil Protection, the best defense against hurricanes is early preparation. Recommendations include:

Inspecting your roof and windows for leaks before storms develop

Have a hurricane kit with first aid supplies, a radio with regularly charged batteries and important documents stored in a water-proof bag.

Know your evacuation routes and establish family meet-up points.

Follow official sources like SMN and Conagua for information and avoid spreading rumors.

Which states are the most vulnerable to hurricanes?

Coastal states are most vulnerable to hurricanes, while states in central Mexico are somewhat sheltered behind mountain slopes — the Sierra Madres act as natural barriers that weaken the winds and disrupt the circulation of a cyclone. Winds can unleash their full power in flat areas.

Areas with low-income communities are particularly exposed. According to weather news outlet Meteored, over 48% of Mexican municipalities live in poverty, which is where disasters commonly occur, especially in the southern states. Vulnerability is further compounded by heavy rainfall, deterioration of watersheds, deforestation and environmental degradation.

On average, tropical cyclones account for 86.5% of the annual disaster costs in Mexico, mainly due to the large quantities of water they produce. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was the most active on record, with 30 named storms, prompting weather forecasters to use Greek letters to name additional systems.

With reports from Vanguardia and El Sol de la Laguna