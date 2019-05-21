30 chefs will participate in 20th annual Querétaro paella festival

Foodies across central Mexico and beyond should prepare their palates for an explosion of flavor at the 20th edition of Querétaro’s paella festival.

More than 30 chefs of national and international renown will descend upon the Finca Sala Vivé winery in Ezequiel Montes on May 25 and 26 to dazzle visitors’ taste buds with both traditional and original takes on Spain’s famous rice dish.

Cooks will compete for first place and the opportunity to represent Mexico in Spain at the Swedish International Valencian Paella Contest.

Chef Israel Soriano Rodríguez told the news agency Notimex that paella has been a dish key to historic cultural and gastronomic exchange between Spain and Mexico.

“Mexico and Spain have a very strong relationship. Perhaps Mexican cuisine would not have become as transcendent as it has without the fusion of cultures.”

Soriano Rodríguez, himself a former winner of the competition, said this year he expects the winning paella to be prepared entirely from ingredients found in Querétaro.

Another main attraction will be a gigantic paella, prepared by 20 cooks using 100 kilograms of rice, 250 kilograms of meat and 150 kilograms of vegetables and spices.

To accompany the main dish in traditional fashion, festival-goers will also have the opportunity to sample a large selection of different varieties of wine, some of which are produced locally.

Other cultural and artistic activities will be available to tourists, including flamenco presentations, a special kids’ zone and a bazaar featuring designs and crafts by local artists.

Source: AM Querétaro (sp), Notimex (sp)