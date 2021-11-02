23 Mexican wines win medals at North America’s largest competition

Twenty-three Mexican wines won accolades at North America’s largest wine competition, held in October in Quebec, Canada.

Mexican winemakers won two grand gold medals, 20 gold medals and one silver at the Sélections Mondiales des Vins Canada, which bills itself as one of the most esteemed international wine competitions in the world.

The grand gold medal winners were the 2017 Bajalupano cabernet sauvignon made by Vinícola Bajalupano, a winery in the Valle de Guadalupe in Baja California, and the 2019 Puerta del Lobo merlot made by Querétaro’s Puerta del Lobo.

Those two wines were also among the 50 top-ranked wines at the event. Both achieved scores of 93 out of 100, placing them 13th in the rankings with 29 other wines.

Coahuila’s Vinícola San Lorenzo was the most successful Mexican winery, winning a total of seven gold medals.

The 20 gold medal-winning wines were:

The 2019 Huno cabernet sauvignon made by Coahuila’s Hacienda del Marques.

The 2017 Casa Madero Gran Reserva malbec made by Coahuila’s Vinícola San Lorenzo.

The 2017 Casa Madero Gran Reserva 3V (three varietals) made by Coahuila’s Vinícola San Lorenzo.

The 2016 Sierra Gorda Gran Reserva made by Querétaro’s Viñedos La Redonda.

The 2017 Rancho El Fortin Ensamblaje cabernet sauvignon/shiraz made by Coahuila’s Vinicola Rancho El Fortin.

The 2019 Casa Madero merlot made by Coahuila’s Vinícola San Lorenzo.

The 2017 Don Luis Concordia made by Baja California’s Vinícola L.A. Cetto.

The 2017 Casa Madero Gran Reserva shiraz made by Coahuila’s Vinícola San Lorenzo.

The 2019 Casa Madero malbec made by Coahuila’s Vinícola San Lorenzo.

The 2019 Casa Madero 3V made by Coahuila’s Vinícola San Lorenzo.

The 2019 Don Luis viognier made by Baja California’s Vinícola L.A. Cetto.

The 2018 Orlandi malbec/cabernet sauvignon made by Querétaro’s Viñedos La Redonda.

The 2020 Casa Madero V made by Coahuila’s Vinícola San Lorenzo.

The 2019 Vinaltura merlot made by Querétaro’s Vinaltura.

The 2017 Rancho El Fortin Selección cabernet sauvignon made by Coahuila’s Vinícola Rancho El Fortin.

The 2019 Huno merlot made by Coahuila’s Hacienda del Marques.

The 2020 Vinaltura gewürztraminer made by Querétaro’s Vinaltura.

The 2019 Puerta del Lobo Ensamble de Barricas made by Querétaro’s Puerta del Lobo.

The 2017 L.A. Cetto Reserva Privada nebbiolo made by Baja California’s Vinícola L.A. Cetto.

The 2017 L.A. Cetto Reserva Privada cabernet sauvignon made by Baja California’s Vinícola L.A. Cetto.

The sole silver medal winner was the 2017 Bajalupano cabernet sauvignon made by Baja California’s Vinícola Bajalupano.

Winemakers from 32 countries entered a total of 1,910 wines in this year’s 28th edition of the event, which was held at the Quebec Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management between October 7 and 10. A jury composed of 11 commissions of five people were responsible for judging the wines.

