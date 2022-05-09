3 arrested in kidnapping of baby in Sonora

News

The mother and grandmother were drugged and tied up and the baby was taken

Three women were arrested in Sonora for the kidnapping of a baby, the murder of her mother and an attack on her grandmother.

Forty-five-day-old Alison Guadalupe was kidnapped Saturday by two women in Nogales, a town on the U.S. border, across from Nogales in Arizona. The mother, Adriana, 33, was killed during the kidnapping and the grandmother Gabina, 56, was assaulted.

The Sonora Attorney General’s Office confirmed early on Sunday that Guadalupe had been found in good health at a property 230 kilometers east of Nogales in the border town of Agua Prieta, which neighbors the Arizona town of Douglas.

The perpetrators had given Adriana and Gabina a ride home from hospital and returned to the home later with food and drink. The mother and grandmother consumed it and lost consciousness, the newspaper Milenio reported.

The state Attorney General’s Office later confirmed that forensic tests showed that Adriana and Gabina tested positive for Benzodiazepine, Alprazolam and Diazepam, which can all be used as sedatives.

The newspaper said the two women had been left tied up. Gabina woke up to see that her daughter was motionless and realized that Alison was missing. She managed to break free and contact the authorities.

Alison was returned to her father and Gabina on Sunday. “Thank you for everything. God is going to give me strength to move forward … Thank you for recovering the princess,” Gabina said.

The three women who were arrested are all from the same family. The state Attorney General’s Office said the 31-year-old woman suspected of being the intellectual author wanted to kidnap a baby to validate a fictitious pregnancy in an effort to keep her partner. She was allegedly assisted by her mother, 52, and cousin, 22.

The three women are being held on suspicion of kidnapping, femicide, attempted femicide and robbery.

With reports from Milenio