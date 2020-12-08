Day at the beach turns to tragedy as 3 children swept away by waves

Emergency personnel on Monday recovered the body of the last of three brothers swept away and drowned Saturday in strong currents at a Veracruz beach.

The body of 13-year-old Brayan was found washed up on a beach in the community of Las Barrancas, some distance away from where he and his two brothers disappeared in the waters off Antón Lizardo. Both are vacation towns in the municipality of Alvarado, located within the metropolitan area of the city of Veracruz.

The boys had been swimming with their family Saturday around noon near a breakwater when strong currents began pulling the boys, their father and an adult sister. Alvarado Civil Protection personnel enlisted the help of lifeguards and fishermen in the area to save the father and the sister, but the three boys disappeared in the waves.

The father was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

With the continued help of fishermen, officials located 10-year-old Alexander’s body in the vicinity the same day around 4 p.m, and 15-year-old Uriel’s body on Sunday by a breakwater near the Antón Lizardo Naval School.

The family, from Tlaxcala, were swimming despite red flags posted at the beach warning of the dangerous conditions. Waves at the beach this weekend were bigger than usual due to the combination of northern winds and a cold front passing through the area.

Sources: Milenio (sp), ADN40 (sp)