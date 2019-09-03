Walmart ups the ante: 3-hour delivery on selected online products

Walmart México is now offering three-hour delivery on certain products purchased online in an effort to compete with Amazon.

In addition to perishables and other food items, the store is now ready to provide same-day delivery for over 12,000 home and electronics products, such as cell phones, laptops, televisions and other appliances.

“At Walmart of Mexico and Central America we will continue to reinvent the rules of retail, since we are convinced that by combining the best of the digital world with physical stores, we will generate great benefits for our clients,” said Gabriela Buenrostro, the company’s assistant director of corporate communications.

The company announced an investment of over 20 billion pesos (US $1 billion) in Mexico and Central America this year, 13% of which will be dedicated to improving e-commerce operations. It also opened two e-commerce distribution centers, one in Guadalajara, Jalisco, and the other in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Walmart’s main competition, Amazon, launched its Mexico division in 2015. It offers same-day delivery on select items, but only in Mexico City.

Sources: Entrepreneur (sp), Yahoo! Finance (en)