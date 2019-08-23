3 more stations added to Maya Train line; Guatemala link eyed

Three new stations will be added to the Maya Train line, the National Tourism Promotion Fund (Fonatur) said Thursday.

To be located in Cancún and Chetumal, Quintana Roo, and El Triunfo, Tabasco, the new stations will bring the line’s total to 18.

The additions will add 24 kilometers to the line, which is now planned to run nearly 1,500 kilometers through five states: Chiapas, Tabasco, Yucatán, Quintana Roo and Campeche.

The new station in Cancún will be located in the city center, providing residents with better access to the line. A station at Cancún’s airport was already planned.

The stations in Chetumal and El Triunfo will provide logistical support to the line.

The results of the project’s first tender were released on August 9 when it was announced that the contract for the train’s basic engineering had been awarded to the consortium comprised of Key Capital, Senermex Engineering and Systems, Daniferro Tools, Geotecnica and Supervisión Técnica.

The Maya Train is President López Obrador’s principal infrastructure project. It is forecast to boost tourism and generate 150 billion pesos in real estate investments.

It was also revealed this week that Guatemala is interested in a station at that country’s Caribbean sea port, Puerto Barrios.

Sources: Milenio (sp), Sin Embargo (sp), Novedades Quintana Roo (sp)