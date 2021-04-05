News
The police vehicle after Saturday's ambush. The police vehicle after Saturday's ambush.

3 police officers ambushed and killed in Oaxaca Sierra

The officers belonged to the municipal police force of San Pablo Coatlán

Published on Monday, April 5, 2021

Two municipal police officers and the police chief of San Pablo Coatlán, Oaxaca, were ambushed and killed Saturday by armed men who burned their bodies and the vehicle in which they were traveling, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

At the site of the ambush state police and forensic investigators  identified bullet shells from an R-15 rifle.

The region, located in the Sierra Sur, is known for drug cultivation and the presence of armed criminal groups. However, agrarian disputes over the borders between municipalities are also common, such as that between and San Pedro Coatlán and San Vicente Coatlán.

In November 2019 in the same jurisdiction a state police patrol was also gunned down, killing five police officers. Four people with links to criminal groups were later arrested.

Source: Milenio (sp)

RELATED COVERAGE
Reader forum

The forum is available to logged-in subscribers only.

MORE NEWS

MEXICO LIFE

OPINION

MORE RECENT STORIES