3 police officers ambushed and killed in Oaxaca Sierra

Two municipal police officers and the police chief of San Pablo Coatlán, Oaxaca, were ambushed and killed Saturday by armed men who burned their bodies and the vehicle in which they were traveling, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

At the site of the ambush state police and forensic investigators identified bullet shells from an R-15 rifle.

The region, located in the Sierra Sur, is known for drug cultivation and the presence of armed criminal groups. However, agrarian disputes over the borders between municipalities are also common, such as that between and San Pedro Coatlán and San Vicente Coatlán.

In November 2019 in the same jurisdiction a state police patrol was also gunned down, killing five police officers. Four people with links to criminal groups were later arrested.

