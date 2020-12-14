Three youths between the ages of 22 and 25 — two men and and a pregnant woman — were in critical condition in Silao, Guanajuato, on the weekend after their hands were cut off.

According to eyewitness accounts, the three youths were pushed out of a moving vehicle onto the side of the Silao–Trejo highway on Friday night with their hands already cut off. Residents of the town of La Estrella called police after finding the youths.

Paramedics who took the youths to a local hospital also recovered all six of their hands nearby and placed them on ice. Police recovered a cardboard sign with a message signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The Guanajuato Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation but has no leads. Investigators had not been able to interview the youths due to their medical condition.

Whoever is found responsible for the crime would be charged with willful injury resulting in a disability, according to officials.

Source: El Universal (sp)