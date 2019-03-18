30-million-peso luxury car destroyed in Mexico City crash

One of the world’s fastest luxury vehicles was completely destroyed in an accident yesterday in Mexico City.

The Koenigsegg CCXR Special One, estimated to have cost about 30 million pesos (US $1.57 million) was traveling at an excessive speed on Paseo de la Reforma, according to witnesses, but few details have been made public.

The vehicle was built by Swedish-based Koenigsegg Automotive AB for the royal family of Qatar, and then sold to a buyer in Mexico last October.

Its maximum speed is in excess of 400 kilometers per hour and it can go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.1 seconds.

Photos of the car had been posted to the owner’s Instagram account under the name @don_koenigsegg while videos have been posted to YouTube showing the car traveling at high speeds in Mexico City.

It was the second Koenigsegg to be destroyed in an accident in Mexico in recent years. A CXX Custom Vision was traveling at high speed when it struck a curb on a highway in Tamaulipas and flipped over several times before coming to rest on the median.

The two occupants suffered minor injuries in the 2016 crash.

The vehicle had recently been sold for US $1.4 million, according to reports at the time.

Source: Infobae (sp)