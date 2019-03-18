News
The Koenigsegg after yesterday's accident. The Koenigsegg after yesterday's accident.

30-million-peso luxury car destroyed in Mexico City crash

It was the second accident involving a Koenigsegg in Mexico in less than three years

Monday, March 18, 2019

One of the world’s fastest luxury vehicles was completely destroyed in an accident yesterday in Mexico City.

The Koenigsegg CCXR Special One, estimated to have cost about 30 million pesos (US $1.57 million) was traveling at an excessive speed on Paseo de la Reforma, according to witnesses, but few details have been made public.

The vehicle was built by Swedish-based Koenigsegg Automotive AB for the royal family of Qatar, and then sold to a buyer in Mexico last October.

Its maximum speed is in excess of 400 kilometers per hour and it can go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.1 seconds.

Photos of the car had been posted to the owner’s Instagram account under the name @don_koenigsegg while videos have been posted to YouTube showing the car traveling at high speeds in Mexico City.

The vehicle arrived in Mexico last October.
The vehicle arrived in Mexico last October.

It was the second Koenigsegg to be destroyed in an accident in Mexico in recent years. A CXX Custom Vision was traveling at high speed when it struck a curb on a highway in Tamaulipas and flipped over several times before coming to rest on the median.

The two occupants suffered minor injuries in the 2016 crash.

The vehicle had recently been sold for US $1.4 million, according to reports at the time.

Source: Infobae (sp)

RELATED COVERAGE
Reader forum

MORE NEWS

OPINION

MEXICO LIFE

MORE RECENT STORIES